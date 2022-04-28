Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Silgan updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Silgan stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. Silgan has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 over the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Silgan by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

