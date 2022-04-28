Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.22.
SLAB opened at $132.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98.
In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
