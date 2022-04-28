Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.22.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB opened at $132.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.