Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $135.39. 11,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.04. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

