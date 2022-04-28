Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,514 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,081.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 924,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 120,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,756. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $549.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

