Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.76. 816,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,011. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.78. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SFNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,709 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 334,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 253,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 62,647 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

