Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.76. 816,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,011. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.78. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
SFNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.