Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

SSD stock opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.49. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.