Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75 to $2.95 EPS.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.44.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 101.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

