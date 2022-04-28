SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. SkyWest makes up approximately 3.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 4.66% of SkyWest worth $92,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,525. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

