Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.71.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

