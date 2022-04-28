Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

SCCAF stock remained flat at $$19.64 during trading on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

