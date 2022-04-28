Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

Shares of ZZZ traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,661. The firm has a market cap of C$930.23 million and a PE ratio of 10.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.58. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

