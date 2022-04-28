SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.75 Million

Brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will announce $39.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.48 million and the highest is $41.70 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $32.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $160.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.19 million to $166.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $173.41 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $421.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.