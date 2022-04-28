Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $444.98 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.83. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

