Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Corning were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

