Smith Moore & CO. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Shares of DD opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

