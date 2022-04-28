Smith Moore & CO. Sells 75 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 106.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 315,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $167.45 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.03 and a 12-month high of $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.