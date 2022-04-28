Smith Moore & CO. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

