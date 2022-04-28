Smith Moore & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

