Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Issue $1.42 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Snap-on has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Snap-on to earn $16.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

NYSE:SNA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.24. 574,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,771. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.59.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

