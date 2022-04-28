Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Issue $1.42 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.
Snap-on has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Snap-on to earn $16.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.
NYSE:SNA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.24. 574,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,771. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.
Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
