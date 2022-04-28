SnowGem Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00105176 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000714 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

