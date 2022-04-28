SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get SoftBank alerts:

Shares of SoftBank stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. 167,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.