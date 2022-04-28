Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00010164 BTC on exchanges. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $168,521.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00031767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00101462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Somnium Space Cubes

CUBE is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Somnium Space Cubes

