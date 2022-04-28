South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $435.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

