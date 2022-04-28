Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

NYSE:SO traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,679,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Get Southern alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Southern by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.