SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.43

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 55221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

