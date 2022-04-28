SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,455 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,809,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after purchasing an additional 412,564 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

