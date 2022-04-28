SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 3.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $2,581,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $2,253,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,252. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $136.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.46.

