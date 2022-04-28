Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Boosts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 783,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

