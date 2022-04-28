Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 503 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker comprises 3.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of J. M. Smucker worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

