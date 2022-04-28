Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $17.91 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,030 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for approximately 3.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Arrow Electronics worth $17,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.35. The stock had a trading volume of 593,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,941. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

