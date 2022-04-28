Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.47. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,471,847 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 464.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.