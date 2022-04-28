Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.47. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,471,847 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 464.76%.
Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.
