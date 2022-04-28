Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Raised to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$50.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TOY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.45.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$44.26 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$37.88 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.97.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

