Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $951.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) to post $951.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $939.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $461.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.