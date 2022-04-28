Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

SPOT traded up $6.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,033. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,782,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

