SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

SSAAY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

