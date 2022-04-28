SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 41,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

