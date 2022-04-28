SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.328-1.368 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.99-5.21 EPS.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

