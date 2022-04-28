StableXSwap Reaches Market Cap of $10.03 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $261.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,844.20 or 1.00069219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00024372 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001803 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

