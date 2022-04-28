Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Down 90.0% in April

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 463,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,267. Starfleet Innotech has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Starfleet Innotech alerts:

Starfleet Innotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starfleet Innotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starfleet Innotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.