State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.62 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Bio-Techne worth $25,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $380.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

