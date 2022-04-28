State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $48.08 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $48,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $70.09 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.