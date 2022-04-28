State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $27,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $121.65 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.51 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

