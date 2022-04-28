State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $64,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $148.24 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.26.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.