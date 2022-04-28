Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.10

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 44923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

STEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.64.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $823,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,426 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stem by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stem by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after buying an additional 312,970 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

