Step Finance (STEP) Market Capitalization Reaches $392,620.32

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $392,620.32 and approximately $3.80 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.33 or 0.07388731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

