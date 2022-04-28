Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

SCL stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,880. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.17. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stepan by 43.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stepan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Stepan by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

