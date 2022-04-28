stETH (STETH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.07 or 0.07364306 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053206 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

