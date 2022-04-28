Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden updated its FY22 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

