Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 870 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 209,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,952. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

