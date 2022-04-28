Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded up $19.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $578.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

